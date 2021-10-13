Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Shehzada' to release on Nov 4, 2022

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) The shooting for Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Shehzada' has begun. The film is set for a November 4, 2022 release.



'Shehzada' is directed by Rohit Dhawan. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill.



Producer Bhushan Kumar said: "I've been wanting to mount a big scale family action-packed musical film for a long time, I'm excited to be teaming up with Rohit Dhawan, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill on this film, I'm eagerly looking forward to the magic Kartik, Kriti, Pritam and the rest of the team will create in 'Shehzada'."



The shooting commenced on Tuesday on a massive set in Mumbai. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar. The action-packed musical family film will be shot over various schedules in Mumbai and Delhi in the next several months.



The film's director Rohit, brother of actor Varun Dhawan, is once again collaborating with music director Pritam for the film's score.



Producer Aman Gill added: "Rohit has been working diligently and passionately over the last year to mount 'Shehzada' in the biggest possible way, we all are excited to back his vision in bringing this film to audiences on the big screen in theatres next year."



