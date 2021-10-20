Karnataka woman murdered, body set on fire, husband held

Bengaluru, Oct 20 (IANS) A Bengaluru man was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife and setting her body on fire on Wednesday, police said.



The deceased woman was identified as Afreen Khan, a resident of Yarabnagar, and her husband as Laalu.



According to police, Afreen was attacked with knife and scissors and stabbed all over her body. After she succumbed, her body was laid on a bed and set afire.



Noticing the fire in the house, which was locked from outside, neighbours broke in and discovered Afreen's body.



Banashankari police are investigating the case and took the husband into custody on suspicion.



The couple was married eight years ago and had two children. However, they fought often and Afreen had asked her mother to take her home.



