Karnataka to roll out booster vaccine doses from Monday

Bengaluru, Jan 10 (IANS) The Karnataka government will on Monday roll out "Booster Dose" or "Precaution Dose" vaccination for health care workers, frontline workers, and persons aged above 60 with co-morbidities.



As many as 6 lakh health care workers, 7 lakh frontline workers and 8 lakh persons aged above 60 with co-morbidities who have completed 9 months or 39 weeks of vaccination will be receiving "precaution dose". Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will launch this precautionary dose vaccination at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Center, Bengaluru.



The exercise is being taken up as per the Central government guidelines. The state had started Covid-19 vaccination from January 16, 2021, and with a target of 4.89 crore beneficiaries in the age group above 18 years,has vaccinated 4.8 crore (99 per cent) beneficiaries with 1st dose and 3.9 crore (81 per cent) beneficiaries with 2nd dose.



Vaccination for children in the age group 15-18 years was rolled out from January 3. With the target of 31.75 lakh beneficiaries, Karnataka has vaccinated 15.5 lakh (49 per cent) beneficiaries with the 1st dose.



