Karnataka sees new Covid cases go up to 12,000

Bengaluru, Jan 9 (IANS) Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudahakar said that the number of Covid cases in the state have gone up to 12,000, including 9,020 in Bengaluru, while there were four fresh deaths.



The positivity rate in the state has gone up to 6.33 per cent, while it is around 10 per cent in the state capital.



With 901 persons discharged from hospitals, active cases in Karnataka stood at 49,602, of which 40,000 are in Bengaluru. The authorities have conducted 1,89,499 tests.



The increase is over 27 per cent over Saturday's tally of 7,113. The capital accounts for state's 75 per cent of the state's total cases.



Authorities have scanned 4,213 passengers at airports and 1,041 had arrived from high risk countries. Delta cases in the state stood at 2,937 and Omicron cases numbered 333.



While, many north Karnataka districts are registering cases in single digits, Mysuru district had the most number of Covid cases (398) after Bengaluru. Udupi (340), Dakshina Kannada (298), Mandya (261), and Shivamogga (198) also recorded a high number of cases.



--IANS

mka/vd









