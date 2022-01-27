Karnataka logs 38,083 new Covid cases, 49 deaths

Bengaluru, Jan 27 (IANS) Karnataka logged 38,083 new Covid cases against 67,236 discharges on Thursday, while another 49 people succumbed to Covid in the last 24 hours.



Positivity rate for the day stood at 20.44 per cent, while case fatality rate for the day stood at 0.12 per cent.



As many as 185 new Omicron cases were confirmed in Bengaluru on Thursday taking the overall tally in the state to 1,115. Bengaluru Urban logged 17,717 new Covid cases and 12 deaths, while 43,997 persons fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals.



As many as 623 children aged between 0 to 9 years and 1,439 between the age group of 10 to 19 years have tested positive in the city.



Positivity rate in Bengaluru stood at 19.26 per cent. Presently, there are 188 containment zones in the city.



Mysuru (2,587) recorded the second-highest number of Covid cases, as was followed by Mandya (1,802), Tumakuru (1,584), Hassan (1,452), Dharwad (1,155) and Bengaluru Rural (1,091) districts.



Positivity has jumped from 19.23 per cent in the last week to 20.44 per cent. Recovery rate has increased from 89.43 per cent last week to 90.04 per cent. Total active admissions stood at 5,664 and 148 are being treated in ICU-ventilator beds.



Meanwhile, 1,86,313 Covid tests were conducted on Thursday.



