Karnataka logs 34,041 new Covid cases

Bengaluru, Jan 16 (IANS) Karnataka on Sunday logged 34,047 new Covid cases taking the number of active cases in the state to 1,97,982, while there were fresh 13 deaths in the last 24 hours.



Meanwhile, 5,902 people have recovered and been discharged from the hospitals.



Of the new cases, Bengaluru Urban district alone recorded 21,071.



Positivity rate for the day stood at 19.29 per cent.



The current number of Omicron patients stood at 479 and 2,937 Delta cases have been reported so far in the state. The rising numbers in southern districts - Mysuru (1,872), Tumakuru (1,373), Hassan (1,171), Dakshina Kannada (782), Mandya (709) - have caused worry for state authorities.



Among the new fatalities, four belonged to Bengaluru and were in the age group of 43 to 91 years. They suffered from symptoms of fever, cough, and breathlessness.



As over 100 students tested positive for Covid in Athani of Belagavi district, district authorities have taken measures to contain the pandemic from spreading in government high schools where 15 children and a teacher from Yakkunchi village and 62 students at Banajawad Education Societies Residential Primary, Intermediate, and Pre-University College tested positive.



Due to the high rate of infections, Vijaypura District Commissioner P. Suneel Kumar has announced a one-week holiday for schools where more than five active cases are reported. As many as 150 students between the age group of 0 to 21 years who go to school, college and technical courses have tested positive for Covid.



If more than five cases are reported in a school, it is considered as a cluster and a one week holiday would be declared, he said, adding that after seven days, the school children, who have recovered from symptoms, can attend the schools.



--IANS

mka/vd