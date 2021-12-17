Karnataka Cong MLA Ramesh Kumar apologises for his "rape" remark

Belagavi, (Karnataka) Dec 17 (IANS) Congress MLA and former Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar on Friday apologised for his "rape" remark made in the state Assembly.



Addressing the chair, Ramesh Kumar had, on Thursday, said: "When rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it."



"I would like to express my sincere apologies to everyone for the indifferent and negligent comment I made in assembly about 'Rape'. My intention was not to trivialize or make light of the heinous crime, but an off the cuff remark! I will choose my words carefully henceforth!" Ramesh Kumar, tweeted.



However, taking a strong objection to it, Minister for Women and Child welfare Shashikala Jolle has urged all BJP women legislators to stage a protest against him.



The progressive thinkers and women activists have criticised the casual approach of the leaders in the session on a sensitive matter like "rape".



Senior Congress leader and former minister Ramalinga Reddy has stated that the comment by Rameshkumar was not in a good taste.



Condemning the remark, Varalakshmi S, State President, Center of Indian Trade Union (CITU) on Friday said: "It is a matter of dignity and respect for the House. This example shouldn't be given in the session. We didn't expect these comments from a senior leader like Ramesh Kumar. If at all he had made these comments unconsciously, he should gracefully withdraw them," she demanded.



The remark was made when legislators were vying with each other to initiate the discussion on the flood situation in the state and relief measures on Thursday.



Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri's repeated appeals for legislators went in vain to speak when the time is fixed, he appealed to legislators to decide among themselves and then voice their concerns.



Addressing former speaker Ramesh Kumar, Kageri said: "You know I am now in 'let's enjoy the situation' mode. I am finding it very difficult to control the house. I will have to throw all rules, guidelines into the air and allow everyone to talk on the topic of their choice at the session. I will have to say a yes to everything," he said.



At this, Ramesh Kumar stood up addressing the chair and said: "There is a saying when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it." To the shock of several women MLAs, he further stated "that's exactly the position into which you are."



Speaker Kageri smiled at the remark and the whole session also had a good laugh over the statements by both senior leaders.



