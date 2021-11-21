Karnataka CM visits rain affected areas, promises help

Chikkaballapur (Karnataka), Nov 21 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited rain affected areas of Chikkaballapur district on Sunday. The unseasonal incessant rains in the district have left 24 houses collapsed and 1,078 houses partially damaged.



A compensation of Rs 5 lakh would be paid to those whose houses are completely damaged, Bommai said.



Chikkaballapur and Kolar districts have suffered extensive losses for crop, houses and public property in the recent heavy rains. Preliminary reports on the losses had been obtained and a comprehensive report on exact destruction would be available in a couple of days. Exact compensation to be released would be decided on receiving the comprehensive report, Bommai said.



Deputy Commissioner had been instructed to pay Rs 10,000 immediately as compensation for the houses partially damaged, he said.



He also issued orders for preparing a Detailed Project Report for construction of Rajakaluve from Kandavara irrigation tank to Gopalakrishna tank to avoid flooding in the area.



He assured the people of all the help from the government for the affected people and said ministers were touring the affected districts to supervise relief works.



--IANS

mka/skp/