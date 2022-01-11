Karnataka CM holds virtual meeting on Covid situation

Bengaluru, Jan 11 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who has tested positive for Covid-19, held a virtual meeting on Tuesday from his residence to discuss Covid situation against the backdrop of the surge of cases in the state.



The meeting has decided to extend the precautionary guidelines on Covid till the end of this month.



Discussing the rise in cases among school children, a decision has been taken to authorise the Deputy Commissioners to take a call on closing schools based on the number of cases, and reports from the BEOs and Health officers.



Officials were instructed to arrange a children's ward, ICUs and other treatment facilities for children at taluk and district hospitals.



Education and Health Department officials have been asked to conduct a general health checkup in schools every fortnight. DCs and SPs are instructed to strictly enforce Covid guidelines at public places.



Instructions have been issued for monitoring the health of those home quarantined and timely distribution of health kits for them.



The CM directed the officials to strengthen the triaging to ascertain whether an infected person needs hospitalisation or not immediately on getting the test report.



It was also decided to utilise the services of house surgeons and final year nursing students in the home isolation and triaging process.



It was also decided to start 27 Covid Care Centres in Bengaluru immediately, while. Revenue and Endowment Deppartments were instructed to issue appropriate guidelines to be followed during the coming Sankranti, Vaikunta Ekadashi, and other festivals.



The meeting also decided to increase daily testing in Bengaluru to 1.30 lakh.



Bommai instructed the officials to take stringent action against those holding public conventions.



Ministers K. Sudhakar, B.C. Nagesh, Araga Jnanendra and senior officials participated in the meeting.



Meanwhile, Bommai, who was shifted to the hospital in the morning, was discharged by noon after conducting tests.



Minister for Law J.C. Madhuswamy and his daughter have also tested positive for Covid-19, and both are in home isolation.



--IANS

mka/vd