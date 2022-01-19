Karishma Sawant: 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' has its authenticity and newness

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Actress Karishma Sawant, who plays Arohi in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', says that the long-running show has maintained its authenticity and also added newness to it.



She feels "gratitude" to be a part of the show that doesn't target a specific type of audience, but "it believes in adapting to the change and giving out quality scenes and performance."



According to her, 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' has not added anything to her career. "In fact, it is my career since it's my first show. I only want to learn and grow everyday where I have been given this opportunity," she said.



The show is produced by Rajan Shahi, it initially featured Hina Khan, Karan Mehra, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan. From October 2021, it stars Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant as the show introduced the third generation.



"The show has its authenticity and also the newness at the same time," she said.



The only compliments that she looks forward to is from her directors. "That's what keeps me going," she said.



The look and feel of the show is loved by the audience for its authenticity and the importance it gives to relationships.



"That's the magic of the entertainment industry. Every show has its own feel and look. Ours is about family and relationships which is the most important part of our life which one must value and cherish everyday," she said.



--IANS

ila/kr