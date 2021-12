Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals her 'best part of 2021'

Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has revealed the best part of 2021 in a latest post on social media.



Kareena, who is married to actor Saif Ali Khan, posted a picture of her younger son Jeh on Instagram on Friday. The picture does not clearly show the toddler's face but one can be seen laughing.



"His two teeth, the best part of 2021 #31est December #Mera Beta# Blessed New year all," she wrote.



Saif and Kareena, who are fondly called Saifeena by their fans, had tied the knot in December 2012. Jeh was born on February 21.



Speaking about her work, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with superstar Aamir Khan in the upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.



