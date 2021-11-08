Kareena Kapoor Khan lives it up

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANSlife) In Puma's latest campaign for its Autumn Winter collection, Kareena is seen sporting a multitude of sport-chic looks for women. Luxe yet comfortable athleisure and streetwear, together make a statement! Hit the gym in the chicest training gear selected by the iconic actress.





The collection also comprises a fashion-forward feminine winter wear edit with jackets, puffers and a yoga line that feels like second skin and makes working out comfortable and stylish.



So whether you are lounging with friends or being called out by the yoga mat, take inspiration from the actors top picks for the season.



