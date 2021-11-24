Karanvir Sharma on working with Yami Gautam for 'A Thursday'

Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Bollywood actress Yami Gautam and actor Karanvir Sharma known for his on screen role in 'Shaurya Aur Anokhi ki Kahani', will be seen playing a pivotal role in the upcoming movie 'A Thursday'.



Karanvir talks about his experience of working in the crime-thriller movie with director Behzad Khambata. "My experience was absolutely wonderful and I don't think I have worked with better production than in my life, these guys are very good undoubtedly. I thoroughly enjoyed the experience of working with them. And also it's a little comfortable for me because this is my third innings with the director, I have worked with him in 'Azhar', and seeing him grow and flourish is a delight."



He adds: "I got an opportunity to be a part of his debut project and it has brought out the best actor in me. I really like one thing about Behzad a lot is his clarity of thought and reasoning and if you come up with a question he always has the answer for it. The entire team was fabulous."



The shooting of this film is complete and when asked Karanvir on his preparation work, he replies: "To be honest, I did not get much time to rehearse and prep because we were in a lockdown. And more importantly, Yami is such a wonderful and down-to-earth person that the energy rubs you off in a good way and I think she is very supportive. And there is a lovely opening scene showing the chemistry of both the actors, which lingers on and it is very real, very subtle."



'A Thursday' stars Karanvir Sharma, Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia, Maya Sarao, Atul Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia. The film is slated to release next year.



--IANS

ila/kr