Karan Singh Grover has three web shows planned for 2022

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Bollywood actor Karan Singh Grover will be seen in three web shows in 2022. His upcoming slate is a mix of genres like action, psychological thriller and romance.



He has maintained that he would like to challenge himself as an actor this year by working in a diverse range of stories.



Brimming with hope and excitement, the actor said, "2022 looks incredible! I am looking forward to venturing into diverse cinematic spaces and exploring more as an actor. It is going to be a very productive year in every aspect of my life."



Giving a sneak peek into his upcoming slate of projects, he said, "I have three web shows planned for the year. Each one of them comes from a different school of cinema. I will work on action, psychological thriller, and romance in my forthcoming projects."



Karan's last outing, 'Qubool Hai 2.0' where he starred opposite Surbhi Jyoti, was well received by the audience.



