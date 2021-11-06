Kanye West doesn't want divorce

Los Angeles, Nov 6 (IANS) Rapper Kanye West has said that he and his children don't want him to get divorced from reality TV personality Kim Kardashian, despite her filing to end their marriage earlier this year.



The 44-year-old rapper's wife Kim, with whom he has North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and two-year-old Psalm, submitted documents to end their marriage in February, but the 'Stronger' hitmaker said that he hasn't seen the paperwork and both he and his children don't want the separation.



Speaking on Revolt TV's 'Drink Champs', Kanye, who recently changed his name to Ye, said: "'SNL' making my wife say, 'I divorced him' on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off... And I ain't never even see the papers, we not even divorced."



Insisting the divorce was "no joke to me", he added: "My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together."



Kanye went on to claim "the media" didn't want him and Kim to be together and said he'd spoke to his pastor about his marriage and "wanting to put his family back together".



The 'Bound 2' hitmaker said that he had confronted Drake on a group text, which included Kim, Kid Cudi, Pusha T, Travis Scott and Jay-Z, about the 'Hotline Bling' singer's lyrics suggesting he had slept with the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star.



"One of the lines I said that was legend was, 'I'm worth more than all of y'all on this text combined'..."



"I had this conversation with Drake that's like, 'I never Kim', but I was like, 'But you acted like you did. Did you ever DM her?' Everything else around it you know, cause it ain't about just the actual act of it.



Elsewhere in the interview, the 'Monster' rapper admitted he hasn't been fully vaccinated against coronavirus yet, which has made travel difficult.



He said: "I travelled to Paris a couple weeks ago and I had to go through Lisbon 'cause you can go through Lisbon without being vaccinated. I only got one of the shots, so I'm 'halfcinated'. And Lisbon is a 15-hour ride."



--IANS

