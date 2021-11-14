Kanpur's Green Park to have its own museum

Kanpur (UP), Nov 14 (IANS) The famous Green Park stadium in Kanpur will soon have its own museum.



The museum will chronicle the history, development of Green Park and matches played there, gallery of rare photographs, text materials, memorabilia including trophies, bats and cricketing equipment used by different players will be a part of it.



Besides, there will be a short documentary, which will keep the sports lovers spellbound during its travel time.



Divisional commissioner Raj Shekhar is personally supervising the project and co-ordinating with concerned persons.



During a meeting on Saturday, the divisional commissioner said that he wanted to raise the visitors' gallery with state-of-the-art technology and decorate it with relevant material so that visitors could know about the world famous and one-time permanent Test centre and cricketers who had achieved some distinction at this ground.



"The museum and gallery will be the best in the country," he told reporters.



The visitors' gallery is being raised in the back portion of the first floor of the Directors' pavilion in a large space and it will probably be inaugurated in the coming weeks.



