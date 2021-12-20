Kanpur tanneries to close for Magh Mela

Kanpur, Dec 20 (IANS) The Kanpur administration has directed the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board to close tanneries and factories situated on the banks of Ganga in Jajmau in view of the upcoming Magh Mela in Prayagraj.



The Board's regional office has written letters to the Tannery Associations asking them to shut the tanneries for two-three days prior to different bathing festivals so that the discharge is not generated inside the tanneries.



Anil Mathur, regional officer of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, said that a four-day roster for closure of tanneries had been prepared taking into account the major bathing festivals.



The tanneries would be closed three days before the bathing dates and after the festival the tanneries can resume their production.



The district administration has formed an inspection committee headed by the district magistrate which will inspect the site in case any report is filed regarding violation of the orders and take action against the defaulting tannery.



Cases will be registered, and fines will be imposed on violation of orders, Mathur said.



--IANS

amita/ksk/







