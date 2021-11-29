Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeepa to present 83's Kannada version

Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Kannada movie fans are in for a treat this Christmas, as their favourite star, Kichcha Sudeepa, joins hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the Kannada version of the much-awaited film, ‘83 starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role.



The celluloid account of India's triumphant journey in the 1983 ODI World Cup has had movie lovers waiting impatiently for its release.



"83 is the incredible true story of the greatest victory that has made cricket a religion in India. It is a story that needs to be told, and I am proud to present one of the most awaited films in India and the cricketing world," a visibly happy Sudeepa said.



With an illustrious career spanning over two decades, Sudeepa is one of the most notable stars of Indian cinema as well as an acclaimed director-producer, screenwriter and television host.



He has won many prestigious awards, including the Filmfare Awards South, SIIMA Awards, Karnataka State Film Awards, Nandi Awards and also international awards in Toronto and Madrid film festivals.



Some of his notable films include 'Nandhi', 'Eega', 'Rakta Charitra' and 'Dabangg 3'.



'83' director and producer Kabir Khan said, "I feel privileged to have Kichcha Sudeepa as the presenter and to have him be a part of promoting our film in the South. With the involvement of this enormously acclaimed star, I am sure that '83' will be received well by the local audience with its Kannada version."



The movie has actor Ranveer Singh stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev. It also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi.



Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo avatar playing Romi, Kapil Dev's wife.



The film has been produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd.



The film's Kannada version is a Shalini Artss and Reliance Entertainment release slated this Christmas on December 24.



--IANS

pvn/arm