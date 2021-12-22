Kannada groups call for 'bandh' on Dec 31 for ban on Maharashtra Ekikarana Samithi

Bengaluru, Dec 22 (IANS) The Federation of Kannada Organisations on Wednesday announced a 'bandh' on December 31 demanding a ban on the Maharashtra Ekikarana Samithi (MES) in Karnataka.



Speaking to the media Vatal Nagaraj, a Kannada activist, said that MES is causing unrest in the state by fuelling tension between the Kannadigas and Marathi people.



A bandh will be observed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on December 31, Nagaraj added.



"We are giving a deadline to the Karnataka government to ban MES by December 29 midnight. If they fail to ban, a bandh will be observed across the state. It is a question of self-respect. No one should oppose this bandh," he said.



The government should also urge the Central government to impose President's rule in Maharashtra as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has failed to rein in elements who are targeting Kannada-speaking people, he added.



Various Kannada organisations have extended support to the bandh. However, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike President, Narayana Gowda said that they don't support the call for a bandh.



"People have just been recovering from Covid-19 infection. Bandh is not a solution for all problems. We will protest against MES in a different way," he added.



