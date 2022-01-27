Kannada Comedy-Adventure 'One Cut Two Cut' trailer unveiled

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming Kannada comedy drama 'One Cut Two Cut' was unveiled by Amazon Prime Video on Thursday. It is the first of three movies produced by late Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's film banner, to be exclusively premiered and stream on the OTT platform.



Starring Danish Sait in the lead role, this comedy adventure will stream on the Amazon Prime service from February 3, in more than 240 countries and territories.



The satirical comedy revolves around an art and crafts teacher Gopi, played by Danish Sait, whose first day at work becomes a task of saving the school which has been taken hostage by four radical social media activists.



Directed by Vamsidhar Bhogaraju, and produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudatha Talwar under PRK banner, the film also stars Prakash Belawadi, Samyukta Hornad, Vineeth 'Beep' Kumar, and Sampath Maitreya, in pivotal roles.



"We've had a long-standing association with PRK productions and to honor the creative prowess of Late Puneeth Rajkumar, we recently announced a slate of three films, of which 'One Cut Two Cut' is the first film to premiere on the service. We are thrilled to bring 'One Cut Two Cut' on Amazon Prime Video, as we believe that this film is a special one," said Manish Menghani, Head, Content Licensing, Amazon Prime Video India.



"And what makes 'One Cut Two Cut' special is its unique story that has the potential to strike a chord with audiences across geographies. We are glad that we are able to provide an opportunity to newer talent to bring their stories and entertain not just the Indian but also the global audience."



"One Cut Two Cut is our attempt to make a comedy adventure/ comedic thriller, a genre less explored," said Vamsidhar Bhogaraju. "It was exciting for Danish and me to collaborate with PRK Productions for this film as they always bring something fresh and unique for the audience. Danish's antics as Gopi and the storyline will keep the audiences hooked. While I am excited about bringing this film on Amazon Prime Video for the global audience, I am forever grateful to Appu Sir and Ashwini ma'am who helped make this dream a reality."



"After French Biryani and Humble Politician Nograj, this is my third collaboration with Amazon Prime Video and I am really excited to extend my character sketch Gopi to a full-fledged film," said Danish Sait.



