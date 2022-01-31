Kannada comedian Danish Sait does a song for the first time

Hyderabad, Jan 31 (IANS) In his first-ever romantic song, Danish Sait is seen wooing his co-star Samyukta, albeit in a dream sequence. Interestingly, this is the first time Danish has done a song for a movie.



Popular for his comic roles, Danish is essaying the lead role of 'Gopi' in the Kannada movie 'One Cut Two Cut'. He plays an art and crafts teacher on his first day on the job, who gets caught up between four radical social media activists.



Prime Video has released the first song from the upcoming comedy adventure and it is titled 'Yaava Swargadinda'. Composed by Nakul Abhyankar, the peppy number is sung by Benny Dayal and Ramya Bhat.



Talking about the track, Danish said: "This is the first time that I'm doing a romantic song, so I'm really excited about this one. It is a really lovely song and I'm glad to be a part of it. Both Nakul and Benny have done their parts as music director and singer wonderfully."



'One Cut Two Cut' is due for a premiere on Prime Video.



--IANS

pvn/srb