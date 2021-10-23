Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi to feature in Hindi, Punjabi album

Bengaluru, Oct 23 (IANS) Popular Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi has been featured in Hindi and Punjabi music albums produced by Venus Entertainment. The actress has shared still pictures of a video song shot with Arjun Sharma.



Vishnu Dev, a well known name in Bollywood is choreographing the song. The actress' brother Rudraksh has designed costumes for the song and she has released the first glamorous looks from the album.



Ragini Dwivedi has thanked Vishnu Dev for making this song and making her and Arjun Sharma look so good. "What an amazing experience shooting with @quakealltheway for this mind blowing track created and written by him. You are truly talented and I'm so glad to have been part of this journey. Can't wait to show you all the tracks. It's the next big thing, it's the heart beat of every guy and girl," she said on social media platform.



