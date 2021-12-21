Kannada actress Parul Yadav wants to pave the way for more films to be shot in Greece

Bengaluru, Dec 21 (IANS) Kannada actress Parul Yadav is currently on a trip to Greece where she met with Greek Minister for Development and Investment Adonis Georgiadis to explore ways to enhance the number of south Indian films shot in the European country.



Parul, who actively works in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films, hit the spotlight with her movie 'Butterfly' - an adaptation of Kangana Ranaut's 'Queen'.



The actress was in discussion with the minister about tapping into Greece as a possible location to shoot her upcoming movies. She also discussed with local authorities on potentially opening a new market for south Indian films. Yadav and Georgiadis discussed a host of matters on film production and shoots.



The Ministry of Development and Investment tweeted, "The Minister of Development and Investment Adonis Georgiadi met with Parul Yadav and Manu Kumaran. The focus of the discussion is investments in Greece and the possibility of creating a film production studio."



The actress explained, "It's too early to say anything specific but yes Greece is a place that south Indian movies haven't explored much and any collaboration would be good for both parties. The minister Adonis Georgiadis is really impressive and forward-thinking in his approach. His command over the details of the various possibilities for collaboration is truly amazing."



