Kangana shares first look of Nawazuddin, Avneet Kaur's 'Tiku Weds Sheru'

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Monday morning treated her fans with the first look of her maiden production venture 'Tiku Weds Sheru' starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur.



She shared a poster introducing actress Avneet Kaur, who is known for playing Princess Yasmine in 'Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hogaand' and Charumati in 'Chandra Nandini'.



Avneet is playing the role of Tiku in the film.



Kangana captioned the poster: "Chalo toh chaand tak, nahi toh shaam tak. Meet Tasleem Khan urf Tiku."



Sharing the first poster featuring Nawazuddin, Kangana wrote: "Hum jab milte hain, toh dil sey milte hain, varna khwabon mein bhi mushkil see milte hain. Meet Shiraz Khan Afghani urf Sheru."



Kangana shared the third poster of the film and captioned it: "Receiving Padma Shri honour same day as beginning my journey as a producer is extremely special to me. Sharing with you all the first look of my first production venture under Manikarnika Films Pvt. Ltd …Tiku Weds Sheru. Here's a piece of my heart. Hope you all like it. Filming begins. See you soon in theatres first."



The film is directed by Sai Kabir and will be produced under Kangana's production house Manikarnika Films. This will be her maiden digital venture.



It will be released on Prime Video.



