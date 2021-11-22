Kamal Nath meets Sonia Gandhi to discuss 'one person one post' in MP

New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and state in-charge Mukul Wasnik met Congress President Sonia Gandhi here on Monday to discuss the issue of 'one person one post' in the state.



The Ashok Gehlot cabinet in Rajasthan was expanded following the format of 'One person one post' on Sunday, after which three ministers had to resign for holding other posts in the state.



On Monday, after the meeting concluded, Kamal Nath came out of Sonia Gandhi's residence and said that the party's top leadership will decide.



He added that the discussion on this has been going on for a long time and changes have been made in Rajasthan on the same pattern. If the Congress President approves it for Madhya Pradesh, the party leaders will implement it soon. He said that he wants to work for the state now and does not want to join central politics at the moment.



However, if 'One person one post' is implemented, Kamal Nath might also lose a post.



A few days before Parliament's winter session begins, this meeting of Kamal Nath is considered important as his dialogue with the MPs of the G-23 group has been going on. As the Congress can give important responsibilities to the senior leaders in the electoral states, this meeting with the Congress President was considered essential.



He is also trying to unite other opposition parties on behalf of Sonia Gandhi, who has entrusted him with the responsibility.



Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee is in Delhi on a four-day visit, during which discussions regarding 'One person one post' are expected to be held.



