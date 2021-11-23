Kamal Nath asks women wing to reach out to people in villages

Bhopal, Nov 23 (IANS) Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday advised the women wing of the state to organise programmes in each constituency to expose the BJP-led central and state government's policies.



Nath, who is also state Congress chief, said that women are easily gullible and the BJP is expert on cheating people. "Women wing of the party should actively reach out to the people, especially housewives and explain how BJP's policies are responsible for the price rise in the country," Nath said while addressing a programme organised by the women wing of the Congress at the party headquarters here in Bhopal on Tuesday.



He said each woman associated with the party should prepare a list of villages she will focus on. "It will not only expose the BJP, but will help strengthen the party's reach in the state," he added.



"We need to look into all the reasons why we lost elections. Women power is the biggest power but they are gullible and BJP is an expert in playing tricks. Therefore, women should be made aware and warned about it," Nath said.



Later talking to the press, Nath also said that he was holding meetings of various wings of the party to strengthen the organisation.



"We are fighting against not only the BJP but its organisation. We are revitalising our party organisational structure and asking it to connect with as many people as possible," he said.



Nath's advisory to the party's women wing came a day after he met Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Monday, during which a lengthy discussion was held on revitalising and restructuring the party's state unit in view of assembly elections in 2023.



