Kamal Haasan tests Covid positive
Mon, 22 Nov 2021 1637580062000
Chennai, Nov 22 (IANS) Southern superstar and president of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) Kamal Haasan on Monday said that he has tested positive for Covid-19.
The actor-turned-politician, in a tweet, said: Please remind yourself that Covid-19 is not over yet and be careful."
He has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai.
Haasan said that he had a mild cough on returning back from Chicago where he had gone to launch his new Khadi line of clothes.
He had faced a drubbing in the assembly elections as well as in the recent rural body elections. Several senior leaders of the party has quit the MNM of late.
--IANS
aal/pgh
The actor-turned-politician, in a tweet, said: Please remind yourself that Covid-19 is not over yet and be careful."
He has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai.
Haasan said that he had a mild cough on returning back from Chicago where he had gone to launch his new Khadi line of clothes.
He had faced a drubbing in the assembly elections as well as in the recent rural body elections. Several senior leaders of the party has quit the MNM of late.
--IANS
aal/pgh