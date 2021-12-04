Kamal Haasan condoles death of former TN Governor Rosaiah

Chennai, Dec 4 (IANS) Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Saturday expressed his condolences to the family former Tamil Nadu Governor Rosaiah, who passed away in Hyderabad on Saturday.



Taking to Twitter, the actor, in Tamil, said that he was pained by the demise of the senior politician, who had served as the Governor of Tamil Nadu and also as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.



"I offer my sincere condolences and consolation to the friends and family members of the senior leader," he said.



Kamal Haasan, who was receiving treatement for Covid-19, was discharged from hospital on Saturday.



