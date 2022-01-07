Kamal Haasan bats for implementation of Right to Service Act

Chennai, Jan 7 (IANS) Noted actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan has urged the Tamil Nadu government to implement the Right to Service Act with immediate effect.



In a statement issued on Friday, Haasan said that this would lead to delivery of several services in a time-bound manner, which would eventually curb corruption.



The MNM chief said that the Act will help in delivering birth certificates, death certificates, legal heir certificates, and obtaining ration card in a time-bound manner.



The actor-politician urged the state government to pass the Act on Friday itself, as it is the last day of the ongoing Assembly session.



Haasan said that the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court had in 2019 urged the state government to mull over enacting the Right to Service Act, adding that the ruling DMK had also promised the enactment of the Act in its election manifesto, while the Governor also mentioned it in his address in the previous Assembly session.



He said that 20 states in the country have passed the Right to Services Act, including Punjab, Haryana, Karnataka and New Delhi, among others.



In Madhya Pradesh and Goa, there are separate departments to monitor the delivery of services, he said.



