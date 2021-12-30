Kalicharan Maharaj held from MP over remarks against Mahatma Gandhi (Ld)

Raipur/Bhopal, Dec 30 (IANS) Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj was arrested from Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho on Thursday for allegedly making remarks against the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.



Kalicharan made controversial speech at a 'dharam sansad' or religious gathering held in Raipur on December 26.



Kalicharan's derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi prompted chief patron Mahant Ramsundar Das to disown the event and walk out.



Later, Congress leader Pramod Dubey filed a police complaint against Kalicharan, accusing him of promoting enmity between communities.



As per police, Kalicharan booked a guest house in Khajuraho but did not stay there, instead went to a rented house, some 25 km from Khajuraho. To evade arrest, all his close aides had also switched off their mobile phones, sources said.



On Thursday morning, a team of 10 policemen tracked him down, arrested him and took him back to Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur.



"Kalicharan has been arrested from Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho area and taken to Raipur," said a senior police official from Chhattisgarh on condition of anonymity.



The police official also said that Kalicharan will be produced before a court by Thursday evening.



In a video clip that was widely circulated on social media, Kalicharan declared that "the aim of Islam is to capture the nation through politics."



"Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi destroyed the country. Salutations to Nathuram Godse, who killed him," he added.



During his speech, Kalicharan was also heard urging people to elect a staunch Hindu leader to protect Hinduism.



--IANS

pd/svn/skp/