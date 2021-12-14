Kala Ghoda Arts Festival to be held from Feb 5-13

New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival (KGAF) in Mumbai is all set to be back in its physical form in February (5-13) next year and will host over 70 online programmes across nine days.



This edition of the 22-year-old festival will be spread across nine days and multiple venues, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (formerly Prince of Wales Museum), Max Mueller Bhavan , NGMA Auditorium, Horniman Circle Garden, Kitab Khana, and the streets and Kala Ghoda precinct.



During this edition, the ground installations would be minimal, and mostly aerial visual arts installations will be seen, keeping with the theme 'Udaan'. The KGAF is working on art installations that extend beyond the precinct as well.



The event will see workshops, heritage walks, street plays besides visual art installations, literature, theatre, cinema, music and dance events. All programmes are free and no tickets will be sold.



Brinda Miller, Festival Director, KGAF, said, "Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is all set to celebrate art and culture in its finest form. Our partners and collaborators are holding hands with us once again to ensure that the spectacular return of the on-ground festival is as radiant as ever. To avoid overcrowding and adhere to Covid protocols, we have focused more on aerial installations and fewer ground events.



"Also, our stalls are virtual with the Kala Ghoda Art Kart (KGAK) opening the marketplace to the world, in terms of both participation and purchase. And of course, the art kart is open throughout the year, starting December 10. We are looking forward to everyone joining our proverbial Dark Horse that has taken wings with the concept 'Udaan' that strengthens our global footprint in 2022."



