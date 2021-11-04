'Kadaseela Biriyani' trailer out; film release on Nov 19

Chennai, Nov 4 (IANS) Director Nishanth Kalidindi's crime-comedy 'Kadaseela Biriyani' is to be released on November 19. The Tamil movie's producers made this announcement on Wednesday after releasing the trailer, which was completed much before the second wave of the pandemic.



The film, presented by YNOT studios, features Vijay Ram, who previously acted in Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe', in the lead role and Malayalam actor Hakim Shah plays his antagonist.



When asked why the film had been titled 'Kadaseela Biriyani', Nishanth told IANS: "The title has something to do with the style of the film. It is actually a very serious subject. It is only when you watch the film will you understand why we have named it so."



Sharing more details about the film, the director said it was loosely inspired by an incident he had learnt about from an acquaintance.



So what prompted him to pick this particular incident to make a story out of it? Nishanth said: "I think it is the irony of it. You think you know life, but it surprises you."



