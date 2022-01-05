K-Rail: Daggers drawn between Vijayan and Sudhakaran

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 5 (IANS) The pet project of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan - K-Rail (Silverline) has now become controversial after State Congress president K. Sudhakaran stated that this project will not happen.



On Tuesday, Vijayan presided over a meeting of around 200 invited guests at an indoor stadium here, and explained the project and also took questions from the guests and no sooner did the meeting get over, Sudhakaran went public and said he will pull out all the stones that have been laid as part of the alignment work for the proposed rail project.



"If Vijayan fails to answer the questions raised by the common man, this project will not be allowed to go forward by the Congress party. And if the law and order situation in the state is affected because of it, only Vijayan will be responsible. We are ready to withdraw our protests if Vijayan is ready to give answers," said Sudhakaran.



With Vijayan and Sudhakaran both hailing from Kannur and have been arch foes for several years, none will be keen to bow down and hence an interesting battle is on the cards.



Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said Vijayan of late has become closer to the corporate and has gone away from the common man.



"Just look what happened when Vijayan called a group of people when he should have actually called the people's representatives and explained. We will be reaching out to the people," said Satheesan.



And on Wednesday morning Kerala woke up with the news that the stones laid for the alignment in Kannur-Madaipara were pulled out.



CPI-M state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan trying to play down the opposition, said even though the stones will be pulled out, the alignment will not be changed nor will the project be shelved.



"Those who oppose this will go down in history as those who are opposed to development in the state besides will have to face legal action also," said Balakrishnan.



With a fresh assembly session in the offing , this project will be the most discussed topic and with neither Vijayan nor Sudhakaran willing to budge, a battle is in the offing.



The project, if completed will set up a 529.45 km corridor connecting Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod and a high speed train which will run this distance will complete its journey in around four hours.



