Justice will be done to youth if SP-led alliance forms govt: Jayant Chaudhary

By Mohammad Suaib Khan

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) To defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) National President Jayant Chaudhary have joined hands, and slammed the policies of the Yogi government.





While speaking to IANS, Chaudhary said, "After coming to power in Uttar Pradesh, the SP-RLD alliance will elect Akhilesh Yadav as the Chief Minister and my party will serve the people moving forward with him."



Asked what is the pulse of the people of Uttar Pradesh since he has entered the electoral fray? the RLD Chief added, "We have felt the pulse of the public and our (SP-RLD) alliance will do well in the upcoming state polls. People are standing firmly with Akhilesh ji and RLD's joint alliance with the SP will win with a thumping majority and form the government too."



"What steps will the SP-led coalition government take to channelise the anger of the youth? Jayant said, "This has been a major issue and a big challenge before our government and other governments as well. When general public puts forth their demands before the government and when there are social movements, our government treats people with disdain."



"Police have been provided with lathis (sticks) to protect people and not to beat the youth. If the youth question the recruitment process in government jobs, they are beaten with sticks. We will ensure that there is no violence against the youth after our (SP-RLD) coalition government comes to power."



"There is anger among the youth which has been due to the wrong policies of the present government. We want to tell the youth that they must have hope and trust in us and we will provide justice to them after coming to power."



When asked how the SP-led alliance will counter BJP's hindutva issues such as construction of Ram temple and development of Mathura, the RLD Chief said, "This time the people of the state will counter these issues themselves as they are not concerned with them anymore."



"During the 2017 state Assembly elections, youth, Jats and other communities had voted in large numbers for the BJP but today they are forced to reconsider their decision. The issue of livelihood comes first. Our coalition government will develop western Uttar Pradesh as it belongs to Chaudhary Charan Singh Sahib."



"It is for the voters to decide. On one side there is a government that wants to suppress the farmers and does not listen to their demands, where no promises are fulfilled and on the other hand we have an alliance which is fighting against the government who is spreading lies and hatred among communities."



Asked about BJP again raking the Kairana exodus as a major political issue in western Uttar Pradesh, Jayant Chaudhary said, "Kairana exodus is a fake issue, BJP tried to make it an issue but it was rejected. The BJP had lost Assembly polls from Kairana in 2017."



The Kairana Assembly seat of Shamli district was won by the Samajwadi Party candidate in 2017. A total of 47.26 per cent votes were cast in Kairana in 2017 when Nahid Hassan from the SP defeated Mriganka Singh of the BJP by a margin of 21,162 votes. The Assembly seat had gained centrestage after reports of the exodus of a particular community had come to the fore before 2017.



Earlier, BJP had invited RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary to be a part of the BJP-led alliance but the latter rejected the offer in a tweet and said, "I am not a hypocritical person who changes his political decisions everyday, I am happy with the decision my party has taken."



Elections will be held in seven phases in Uttar Pradesh on February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The election results will be declared on March 10.



This year the first phase of elections will start from western UP on 58 Assembly constituencies while the last phase will be held in eastern UP on 64 Assembly constituencies.



