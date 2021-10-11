Justice Satish Chandra Sharma sworn-in as CJ of Telangana HC

Hyderabad, Oct 11 (IANS) Justice Satish Chandra Sharma was sworn-in as the new Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court (HC) on Monday.



Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered him oath at a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan.



Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, judges of the Telangana High Court and senior officials attended the swearing-in ceremony.



Justice Sharma, whose parent HC is Madhya Pradesh HC, was the Acting Chief Justice of the Karnataka HC before the new appointment.



The Central government on October 9 notified his appointment after President Ram Nath Kovind endorsed the recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium.



Justice Sharma was born on November 30, 1961, in Madhya Pradesh's capital city Bhopal. His father B.N. Sharma was a renowned professor at the University of Jabalpur (now Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya) before being appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Barkatullah University, Bhopal. His mother Shanti Sharma was the Principal of Maharani Lakshmibai Higher Secondary School before being appointed as the District Education Officer, Jabalpur.



Satish Chandra Sharma passed his class 10 from Christ Church Boys Higher Secondary School and class 12 from Central School, Jabalpur. He passed his Bachelor of Science in 1981 from Dr Harisingh Gour University (DHGU), Sagar, with a distinction in three subjects. He was awarded the National Merit Scholarship for his postgraduate degree. He graduated with first class and obtained his Bachelor of Laws from DHGU in 1984 with three university gold medals.



Enrolled as an advocate on September 1, 1984, he was designated as a senior advocate by the Madhya Pradesh HC in 2003 at the age of 42 years. He practised constitutional, service, civil and criminal cases before the HC.



He was appointed as the Additional Central government Counsel on May 28, 1993, and as the Senior Panel Counsel on June 6, 2004.



Justice Sharma was elevated as a Judge of Madhya Pradesh HC on January 18, 2009. He was appointed as a permanent judge on January 15, 2010.



He was transferred to Karnataka High Court and took oath on January 4, 2021. Later, he assumed charge as the Acting Chief Justice of Karnataka HC on August 31.



Justice Sharma is an avid reader and known for his contribution to various universities. He is associated with national law universities in the country.



He currently hold an imminent post in the Advisory Board of National Law Institute University, Bhopal, and has published numerous research and papers.



