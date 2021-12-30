Just hoping it's not spreading any further, says Anderson on Covid-19 cases in England camp

Melbourne, Dec 30 (IANS) England fast bowler James Anderson said that the players have their fingers crossed and are hoping that the Covid-19 outbreak in the tourists does not spread any further.



After getting hammered by Australia in Ashes, England are facing all sorts of problems on and off the field. The under-pressure England coach Chris Silverwood won't be able to travel with the team for the fourth Test in Sydney as one of his family members tested positive to Covid-19 and has been instructed to isolate for up to 10 days.



Anderson, the 39-year-old pacer, spoke for the camp as he assessed a fluid situation with some uncertainty.



"We are just hoping it's not spreading any further and we can make sure everyone is safe and able to travel to Sydney. We found out late last night (about Silverwood). It's frustrating and we've been tested again this morning, the whole team," Anderson was quoted as saying by website independent.ie.



"We're trying to control the spread as much as possible and use the safety protocols around the hotel. It's not ideal but it's been that sort of tour. Something has been happening all the time. Lots of stuff away from cricket which can cause distractions, so it's something we have to deal with," he said.



Asked about the next Test, Anderson said, "We have to restore some pride and try and compete -- that's our main focus as players. We have to block out what's happening off the field and focus on the fourth and fifth Tests.



"It can be difficult at times, especially for guys experiencing the Ashes for the first time who are not that experienced with Test cricket and touring. That's where the more senior players come in, we have to try and rally round, make sure everyone is in a good place and a good headspace."



--IANS



inj/bsk