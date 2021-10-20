Juna Akhara to work for conservation of Yamuna

Prayagraj, Oct 20 (IANS) The Panchdasnaam Juna Akhara, one of the 13 ancient recognised Hindu monastic orders in the country, is all set to launch an initiative for the conservation of Yamuna river.



The Juna Akhara has decided to organise a 'Kalindi Utsav', under which wide-spread riverbank cleaning exercises and conservation awareness events would be conducted between Karela Bagh and Bade Hanuman temple in Prayagraj on November 14.



"The efforts would be gradually scaled up to a state-level mission," said Mahant Hari Giri, general secretary of the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), and chief patron of Juna Akhara.



The Mahant said, "Yamuna is also a sacred river. It is worshipped as a Hindu goddess called Yamuna, also known as Yami in early texts, while in later religious scriptures, she has been called Kalindi. In Hindu scriptures, she is the daughter of Surya, the sun god, and Sanjna, the cloud goddess."



He further said, "Aimed at attracting the attention of people as well as the governments towards the need of undertaking Yamuna-specific initiatives to conserve the river, a demand for constructing public toilets on the river banks would also be raised by us. We want basic amenities to be developed first to conserve the Yamuna."



People living on the banks of the river would then be sensitised about the need to conserve the river, he said.



The next step possibly could be implementing strict measures by slapping fines on people polluting the river and its banks by dumping waste, garbage and releasing untreated sewage into it.



The Juna Akhara, the largest of all the 13 monastic orders, also plans to undertake massive tree plantation drives along the banks of Yamuna as part of its mission.



"We will involve locals residing on the river banks as well as volunteers for looking after the planted trees. Our saints and seers across the state will use their sermons and discourses to spread the message," the Mahant said.



'Deepdaan' events on the banks of Yamuna during the sacred 'Kartik' month as per the Hindu calendar would also be organised from October 21 to November 19 with cleaning the ghats as part of this initiative.



--IANS

amita/arm