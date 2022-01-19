Julian Fellowes hints at third 'Downton Abbey' film

London, Jan 19 (IANS) Creator and screenwriter Julian Fellowes has suggested that a third 'Downton Abbey' movie could follow after the release of the sequel.



The hit period drama returns to the big screen with the sequel 'Downton Abbey: A New Era' which is slated for release in March and the show's creator Fellowes claims that another movie could follow, reports femalefirst.co.uk.



The 72-year-old screenwriter told the Radio Times magazine: "We were lucky to reassemble our cast. I think for them it's become a sort of club. They say goodbye, everyone cries and two years later, we're back at it!"



Julian added: "I think each time it's goodbye, but whether it is or not, who knows?"



The first 'Downton Abbey' film was released in 2019 and proved to be a box-office hit and stars Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery and Dame Maggie Smith are all reprising their roles in the latest project.



The movie was filmed at Hampshire's Highclere Castle last year and was originally scheduled for release, last month before the pandemic led to a delay. It was previously reported that a much-loved character would be killed off in this movie and the scenes would be tear-jerking for fans.



The insider added to The Sun newspaper: "Those who have seen the scenes said they are so emotional. They will really leave fans in floods. It's heartbreak at Highclere Castle and there won't be a dry eye in cinemas."



