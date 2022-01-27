Judge Uttam Anand murder case: CBI inspects crime scene again

Dhanbad, Jan 27 (IANS) In the latest development in the murder case of Judge Uttam Anand in Jharkhand, a six member team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) visited the crime scene and inspected the whole spot for the fourth time.



The team of federal probe agency reached Randhir Verma Chowk of Dhanbad at around 1.20 p.m. on Wednesday. The team inspected the spot for almost fifteen minutes.



The team was carrying a few documents, one of them was a map which they were matching with the road.



The team also inspected nearby roads connecting to the crime scene. They went towards Hirapur Hatia Chowk and spent some time there. Luby circular road and nearby areas of SSLNT college were also inspected by the CBI team.



Last time they inspected the site on August 5 and 7. The federal probe agency has been pulled up many times by the Jharkhand High Court which is not happy with their probe.



The court is not buying the argument of CBI's claim that the judge was murdered for cell phone robbery.



The CBI officials who were in plain clothes were tight lipped and didn't speak anything on the matter.



Uttam Anand was judge of Dhanbad court. On July 28, last year Anand was on morning walk when he was murdered. He was hit with an autorickshaw in which he suffered severe injuries and later died during the course of treatment. Initially, the matter was probed by Jharkhand police. Later the CBI took over the investigation following an order by the Jharkhand High Court. Two persons were arrested in this murder case so far.



--IANS

atk/skp/