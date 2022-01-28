Jubin Nautiyal's new single brims over with love and friendship

Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Jubin Nautiyal's new romantic single 'Dil Pe Zakhm' featuring actors Gurmeet Choudhary, Arjun Bijlani and Kashika Kapoor was released on Friday.



The song features a compelling story at its core told musically in Jubin's soulful voice.



'Dil Pe Zakhm', presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, has been composed by Rochak Kohli with lyrics penned by 'Teri Mitti' fame Manoj Muntashir.



Ashish Panda has taken the onus of direction by capturing it beautifully in picturesque locations of Shimla. It features the signature guitars and tabla beats of the record label.



Jubin Nautiyal describes the song as a roller coaster ride.



"'Dil Pe Zakhm' is the perfect song to celebrate love and the roller-coaster ride that comes with it. Bhushanji has been great by giving me such splendid and once in a lifetime opportunities, especially with #JubinsJan! The storyline depicted in the song is perfectly complimented with soulful music and It's been splendid to sing for this particular track. Watch out, music lovers!"



Bhushan Kumar, MD of T-Series says that track exudes the emotions of love and friendship.



"'Dil Pe Zakhm' describes the true emotions of love and friendship. Jubin's soulful voice rendition and the powerful performances by Gurmeet, Arjun and Kashika make for a complete package. I am sure the audience will enjoy this track just like the previous ones we have delivered this month!"



Commenting on his long due collaboration with his friend Arjun Bijlani, Gurmeet said, "When you have a team lead by Bhushan Ji and a song by Jubin Nautiyal in addition to co-stars like Arjun and Kashika, you know it's going to be the best.



"Shooting for this song was an amazing experience. Arjun and I are working together after a long time and this will be our 1st collaboration so I'm super excited to see how everyone reacts to it."



Arjun had a gala time working on the track as he was in the best company that he could ask for, "I am reuniting with Gurmeet, who is also a dear friend, for the first time. Not to forget it was a dream to work with Bhushanji who is a fabulous producer! Jubin is a personal favorite of mine so it's a pleasure to be in this video, for sure."



Sharing her excitement for the newly-released track, Kashika said: "Jubin Nautiyal and Bhushan Kumar have always been at the pinnacle of great music and more. 'Dil Pe Zakhm' is one more smashing product from the house that will be an amazing treat for audiences. I look forward to seeing what the reaction will be like to my performance and the song!"



For director Ashish Panda, the song merged flawlessly with his storylines. "It's always great to work with Bhushanji and T-Series. Their songs perfectly complement my story lines, so it's great fun directing the videos! Gurmeet, Kashika & Arjun were really easy going and directing them was a cakewalk," Panda said.



"I loved seeing my vision being translated into reality and the audience will surely feel the vibe of love, emotions and friendship through 'Dil Pe Zakhm'," he concluded.



'Dil Pe Zakhm' is available for streaming on T-Series' YouTube Channel.



--IANS

