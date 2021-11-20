Jubin Nautiyal reunites with Pritam for upcoming track from 'Tadap'

Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Music director Pritam has reunited with singer Jubin Nautiyal for their upcoming track titled 'Tu Mera Ho Gaya' from the Milan Luthria directorial 'Tadap'.



Pritam has given memorable hits like 'Gangster' , 'Life In A Metro', 'Barfi', 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'.



Jubin recently performed at an open concert at the Falcon Festival in Umrangso, Assam where he made an announcement for his fans.



Talking about the song, Jubin said, "I'm quite excited and happy to do another love-filled romantic song with Pritam Da. Our last song was very well received by the audience and I'm hoping this one too will make space in your hearts for a long time. Pritam Da is known for his timeless melodies and I can't wait for the audience to hear this one too."



The song will be released on November 22, on T-Series' official channels and is set to tug at the heartstrings of the music lovers.



When probed about his recent gig in Assam, the singer said, "We had a full house gig last night at the The Falcon Festival which aims to preserve the migrating birds that visit the islands of Assam by travelling thousands of miles from across the world. Chief Executive Member of government of Assam Mr Debulal started this initiative to spread awareness about the migrating birds and bring the youth together under this cause."



"Being a nature lover, I'm very happy to be a part of this festival and support it. India is a land of rich culture and pristine beauty and I must say the Umangso island in Assam is surreal with blue natural lakes and untouched natural beauty," he added.



