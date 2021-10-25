JSW Steel to set up steel plant in Kashmir

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) JSW has committed to set up a state of the art "Color Coated Steel" manufacturing facility of capacity 1,20,000 metric tons per annum along with special lines to produce 'Steel Sandwich Panels' and 'Steel Doors' for the local market in Jammu and Kashmir.



"In line with the personal commitment of Sajjan Jindal to contribute to the progress of the country, and his policy of "Nation First", a company statement said.



Union Minister for Home Amit Shah on Monday presented land allocation papers to Sajjan Jindal, Chairman & Managing Director of JSW Group and Chairman of World Steel Association (WSA).



This facility will be set up with an investment of around Rs 150 crore at IDC, Lassipora, Pulwama.



Sajjan Jindal, Chairman JSW Group said, "This facility shall provide immense benefits to local businesses and society in a meaningful way and provide employment opportunities to the local youth." This is a humble contribution of the JSW Group, to spur the economic rejuvenation of Jammu and Kashmir, he added.



JSW Steel is India's leading integrated steel company with a capacity of 27 million tons domestically and supplies a wide gamut of steel products that includes Hot Rolled, Cold Rolled, Bare & Pre-painted Galvanized & Galvalume, TMT, Wire Rods and Special Steel.



JSW Steel has been consistently maintaining its leadership position in exports of steel products since the year 1995 and exports to over 100 countries in the world. By 2025, JSW Steel aims to produce 40 million tons of steel annually.



