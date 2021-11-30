Jr hockey world cup: Better team will prevail, Belgium coach on India encounter

Bhubaneswar, Nov 30 (IANS) Belgium are one of the top favourites for the title in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup, but Belgium head coach-Jeroen Baart said that the match against India on Wednesday will be a tough one as both teams are playing good hockey in the tournament.



Baart said that India love to counter-attack and it would be interesting to see how our boys are going to minimize it.



"We started well in the tournament, yes a bit of struggle against Malaysia, but overall we have done a fantastic job so far. We are looking forward to playing against India. It will be an interesting and intense match as we complement each other in every department," he said.



However, India didn't expect to meet Belgium in the quarter-final, but a shock defeat against France in their opening game meant they finished second in Pool B after beating Canada and Poland. The Belgians, with two wins and a draw, topped Pool A by edging out No. 2 Malaysia on goal difference.



Belgium coach said that he can't compare India with Malaysia as both teams have different styles of playing hockey.



"We are not complacent against anyone. India is playing in home conditions. Though fans are not in the stadium, it is not going to ease pressure on opponents," said Baart.



