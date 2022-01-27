Joint session of state legislature from Feb 14: K'taka CM Bommai

Bengaluru, Jan 27 (IANS) The joint session of the Karnataka state legislature would be held from February 14-25 and the Budget session would be held in the first week of March, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.



Speaking to the media persons after the cabinet meeting, Bommai said many vital issues were discussed after the cabinet meeting.



"Covid situation and management, problems being faced by schools and colleges... the petitions from schools, colleges and organisations have been placed before the expert committee. Suitable decision would be taken based on the report from the experts," Bommai said.



The Chief Minister said that BBMP elections too came up for discussion.



A handbook on the six months' achievements of the government would be released at a function on Friday as it completes 6 months in office.



Instructions have been issued to ministers to present the achievements of their respective ministries through print and electronic media by holding media conferences so that the performance could get wide publicity to reach the people, Bommai said.



The BJP state president would soon convene a meeting to brainstorm on the issues related to party organisation and foster better coordination in the days ahead between the party and the government, Bommai said.



Reacting to objections raised by Congress leaders about huge gatherings at the Derby races violating Covid guidelines, Bommai said: "There is no permission for large gatherings Covid guidelines should be strictly followed. Suitable action will be taken if the guidelines have been violated."



Replying to a question about Congress' allegations of discrimination in allocation of funds and the BBMP meetings being held with a motive to help BJP in BBMP polls, Bommai said: "The very purpose of Congress is to make allegations. Let them recall what they did when they were in power."



--IANS

