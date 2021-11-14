Join the club

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANSlife) There's a growing tribe of people who choose to cigars over any other form of tobacco. Around town their are many clubs where people get together to enjoy close friends and banter over cigars.





The latest, The India Cigar Club, announced a roll-out of their Cigar Subscription applications pan India. Passionate cigar lovers savour beautiful cigars, exclusively curated and hand-picked to match their buds, delivered to them, as they please. The Cigar Subscription box is ideal for newbies and cigar enthusiasts who want to experiment with new cigars but are not sure where to start from. This box comprises of exclusive cigars from across the globe and aims to introduce smokers to the countless varieties of cigar sticks available.



Raahuul Kapoor, Co-founder of the India Cigar Club quips, "I believe that the pursuit of pleasure is the most important aspect of life. The India Cigar Club, also known as TICC was founded by my mother and me, of similar interests who started smoking cigars from a young age. Curating cigar packs for holidays, workspaces, and casual outings turned out to be the reason for our profound love of cigars."



The subscription pack comprises the best New World & Cuban cigar brands from premium locations as single sticks, or a pack of cigars in a box, or a bunch for every month based on your choice of plan. It also includes a cigar cutter, in a bag, along with access to the India Cigar Club app with easy to read and understand cigar tasting notes, along with an advanced cigar rating calculator allowing you to rate and catalogue all the cigars you have smoked.



Each month the bag comes with a surprise edible, this could be food, coffee or tea, paired with the cigar profiles. All food and/or drink included in the month bag/box is 100 percent Gluten-Free & Vegan, making it the first Cigar Subscription in the world to cater towards a more sustainable and healthier world.



He further adds, "We want to connect people with cigars that suit their personality, hence we'll help you find the perfect cigar for your next celebration. Whatever the occasion, whichever the day, we promise to deliver fresh cigars all over India. With nearly 150 subscribers since 2017, we have been receiving applications but were unable to cater to them earlier. 2021 we marked our partnerships and have extended our exclusive brand range beyond anyone in Asia and are now looking forward to welcoming the next 150 subscribers."



The box option include:



Two Barrel (2 Cigars) - INR 5,800/-

The Pentagon (5 Cigars) - INR 16,250/-

A Team (10 Cigars) - INR 28,000/-



The box will also include the following every month -



Humidity Pack (plant based)

Gluten-Free & Vegan food/drink item



