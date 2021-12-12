Join hands to dethrone BJP, Baghel urges opposition

Jaipur/New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) Amid debate on opposition unity with Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress charting its own course and not willing to accept a prime position for the Congress, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday urged the opposition parties to join hands to dethrone the BJP government.



Addressing the Congress rally in Jaipur, he said that in a democracy, no one is more powerful than the people and opposition should join hands to overthrow the BJP.



"People voted against inflation in the by-elections, and on the very next day the Modi government reduced the prices of petrol and diesel."



He said that in the five states where elections are being held, if the people defeat the BJP, then the price of diesel and petrol will come down to the level of the time of the UPA government. "If inflation has to be brought down, then BJP will have to be defeated," he said.



He also made a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah and top businessmen.



Baghel said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had repeatedly warned the government regarding demonetisation, GST, and coronavirus and also stressed that the government will be forced to take back the three farm laws. "The law had to be withdrawn after 14 months. This is the power of farmers and of Rahul Gandhi," he said.



