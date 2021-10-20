'John Wick' prequel series adds five to cast including Mishel Prada

Los Angeles, Oct 20 (IANS) The 'John Wick' prequel series 'The Continental' is rounding out its main cast with new additions.



Mishel Prada will play KD, with Hubert Point Du-Jour, Jessica Allain and Ben Robson has been cast as Frankie.



They join previously announced series lead Colin Woodell as well as cast member Mel Gibson, reports variety.com.



'The Continental' will explore the origin behind the titular hotel-for-assassins through the eyes and actions of Winston Scott (Woodell), who is dragged into the Hell-scape of a 1975 New York City to face a past he thought he'd left behind.



Winston charts a deadly course through New York's mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the iconic hotel, which serves as the meeting point for the world's most dangerous criminals. In the films, Scott is played by Ian McShane.



'The Continental', which will air as a three-episode event series, is from writers and executive producers Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward, who also serve as showrunners.



Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Shawn Simmons, Paul Wernick, and Rhett Reese all serve as executive producers with Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road Pictures also executive producing.



