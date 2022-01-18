JNU scholar molested inside campus, accused still at large (Ld)

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) A female student pursuing her PhD at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in the national capital was allegedly molested by an unidentified man inside the campus, an official said here on Tuesday.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West district), Gaurav Sharma, told IANS that the incident took place on Monday at around 11.45 p.m.



"At 12.45 a.m., a PCR call regarding molestation in JNU was received at the Vasant Kunj North police station," the senior officer said.



Sensing the gravity of the matter, the DCP along with the SHO of the police station rushed to the spot. It was revealed that at about 11.45 p.m. on Monday, the PhD scholar was taking a stroll within the campus.



"When she was walking near the East Gate Road of the university, one person came on a bike and tried to molest her," the DCP said.



Soon after this, the student raised an alarm. Fearing getting caught, the accused fled from the spot on his motorcycle.



"We have registered a case of outraging the modesty of a woman," Sharma said, adding that a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.



Meanwhile, members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) in JNU took out march from the campus to the Vasant Kunj police station on Tuesday evening. The students were angry as even after nearly 24 hours, the culprit is yet to be nabbed.



One of the students told IANS that incidents of eve-teasing inside the campus have gone up in recent times.



"The number of security guards inside the campus have reduced," he alleged.



--IANS

uj/arm

