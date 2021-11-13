JKRTC terminates three 'erring employees'

Srinagar, Nov 13 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC) on Saturday terminated the services of three employees for dereliction of their duties.



The terminated employees include JKRTC Conductors Abdul Majid Dar and Sham-us-din besides Helper Rouf Ahmad Shah.



Managing Director, JKRTC, has warned all the employees to perform their duties with full zeal and zest and refrain from causing losses to the Corporation either by misappropriating the funds or due to incompetence while performing their duties.



