JKPC demands impartial probe into Hyderpora encounter

Srinagar, Nov 16 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC) on Tuesday demanded a thorough and impartial investigation into the Hyderpora encounter and urged the Lieutenant Governor to immediately hand over the bodies of the civilians killed to their families for the last rites.



According to the JKPC spokesperson, the party has urged the Administration to probe the claims of the family members of the slain civilians, who have contested the official version and refuted the allegations made by the police.



"It is concerning that the police and families of the slain civilians are making contrary claims. A thorough and impartial investigation is imperative to ascertain facts in this case. This will not only uphold the dignity of the institutions of justice and fair play but will also pacify peoples' anger and address their apprehensions about the gunfight in question," he said.



The party demanded handing over the bodies to their families for the last rites.



"The least the police and the administration can do is hand over the dead bodies of civilians to their respective families for the last rites. Denying dignity in death is an inhuman act," the JKPC spokesperson said.



